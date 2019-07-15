Patrick J. McClurkin, Girard, Ohio – Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick J. McClurkin, 53, of Girard, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his residence.

He was born May 24, 1966, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Thomas J. and Joan K. McNamara McClurkin.

A life-long area resident, Pat enjoyed traveling, live music concerts and gardening. He was a member of the IFH Club in Girard.

Pat is survived by his wife, Karla Kenneally McClurkin, whom he married December 31, 2013; three sons, Daniel T. McClurkin of Baltimore, Maryland, Patrick F. McClurkin, serving in the U.S. Navy, stationed in Japan and Colin R. McClurkin of Girard, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

As per Pat’s wishes, services were held at an earlier date.

Burial was in St. Stephen Cemetery.

Arrangements by Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, OH 330-652-2422.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the McClurkin family.