Patricia McMahon, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia McMahon, 68, of Niles, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

She was born February 10, 1953, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Michael G. and Helen O’Brien McMahon Sr.

Patricia was an active member of St. Stephen Church in Niles and worked for ITT Grinnel Corp. as a general foreman. She was a professional calligrapher and an avid animal lover, who volunteered to transfer animals for New Leaf on Life Rescue of Struthers.

Patricia is survived by a brother, Michael G. (Mary Ann) McMahon Jr. of Niles; a sister, Kathleen (George) Mocker of Howland and four nephews, Michael (Danielle) McMahon of Columbus, Ohio, Timothy McMahon of Niles, Gregory Mocker of New York City, Douglas (Wendy) Mocker of Florida; a niece, Laura Hatch of Colorado and a great-nephew, Shawn McMahon.

As per Patricia’s wishes, there are no calling hours.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 11, 2021 at St. Stephen Church.

Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions can be made in Patricia’s name to Hospice of the Valley, St. Joseph Cancer Center or the Animal Welfare League.

Arrangements where entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles. 330-652-2422

