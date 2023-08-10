WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Harkins, 86, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 6, 2023, at Warren Nursing & Rehab in Warren.

She was born July 5, 1937, in Clymer, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Rudolph and Helen Olenchick Grabosky.

Patricia was of the Catholic faith.

She worked as a supervisor for the LA Transit System for 32 years, retiring in 2013.

Patricia is survived by her two daughters, Kimberly Bolten of Warren, Ohio and Heidi Jacobson of Baltimore, Maryland and her sister, Eileen Parker.

She was preceded in death by her three brothers, Buck, Johnny and Paul Grabosky and her sister, Evelyn.

As per Patricia’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles. 330-652-2422. Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Harkins family.

