Patricia Ann Grantz, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Grantz, 75, of Leavittsburg, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021 at St. Joseph Health Center.

She was born May 23, 1946, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Clarence W. and Paulina Tidd Leet.

Patricia worked at Hillside Hospital in the house keeping department, retiring in 1990.

She enjoyed crafts, gardening, cooking and baking.

Patricia is survived by four sons, David Davidson of Leavittsburg, Shawn Davidson of Leavittsburg, Joe Wolfe of Girard and John Grantz of Orlando, Florida; a daughter, Marie Hayden of Cortland; two brothers, Clarence Leet, Jr. of Vienna and Paul Leet of Niles; five sisters, Judy Maas of Lordstown, Kathy Killin of Vienna, Paulina Starr of Arizona, Barbara Bevan of Howland and Heidi Armintrout of Warren; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John C. Grantz, whom she married July 26, 1986 and passed August 31, 2015 and a brother, David Leet.

As per Patricia’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements where handled by the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles.