Patricia A. Trifilette, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A.Trifilette, 81, of Niles, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

She was born August 4, 1938, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Kenneth and Juanita Price Rufener.

Patricia was of the Lutheran faith.

She worked as a clerk in the Niles City Court for 25 years, retiring in 2005.

Patricia is survived by a son, Richard “Tim” Trifilette of Niles; two daughters, Lisa Trifilette and Chris of Kentucky, Trisha Lough of Niles; two brothers, Kenneth Ray Rufener, Robert (Patricia) Rufener both of Newton Falls, Ohio; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.

The family requests that memorial contributions made to the Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

Arrangements where handled by the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles, Ohio. 330-652-2422

Family and friends can visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Trifilette family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 12, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.