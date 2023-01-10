NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas A. Mannella age 92 of Niles passed away Sunday January 8, 2023 at 11:58 a.m. at Shepherd of the Valley Liberty.

Born April 21, 1930 in Niles, Ohio, he was the son of Angelo and Rose Vecchione Mannella.

Nick was of the Catholic faith and proud of his Italian heritage.

Nick was a 1948 graduate of Niles McKinley High School, where he was one of the outstanding basketball players of the ‘46, ‘47 Dragons basketball team that achieved some of the most winning seasons in Niles basketball under head coach Joe Bassett.

Nick attended Kent State and later transferred to Youngstown College on a basketball scholarship.

Nick remained in Niles and married his high school sweetheart Gladys Marsico.

Nick started a career as a floor mechanic and worked for Tunison Floor Covering in Niles for more than 30 years. He later worked for Thomas Tile in Liberty until his retirement in 1992. Nick worked under the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America for over 50 years earning him a Life Membership.

Nick had a strong work ethic with a drive and determination that kept him regimented in his fitness routine of walking, swimming, and keeping a healthy diet.

Nick, known as “Horse” on the boards, enjoyed his family and friends during his entire life. His lifelong friends like John “Chelly” Altobelli, Michael “Fibber” Calderone, Rocky “Coaxs” Altobelli and so many others gave him memories that lasted him to the very end, as he reminisced often.

Nick is survived by his daughter Virginia (Harry) Jones of Copley, Ohio, his son Nicholas R. Mannella of Niles, son Christopher (Linda) Mannella of Niles, Michael Mannella of Cortland, several grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Nick leaves behind Virginia VanNoy his companion for the past four years.

Nick was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Gladys, a son Stephen and three sisters, Angela Pattison, Clara Mannella and Annabelle Mongine

At Nick’s request, the family will have a private service.

In lieu of flowers, the family request a donation to the American Heart Association.

A special thank you to Hospice of the Valley for final care of our father.

Arrangements were handled by the Holloway-Williams Funeral home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Ave, Niles. 330-652-2422

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to Nick’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nicholas A. Mannella, please visit our floral store.