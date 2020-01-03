Nicholas A. Bako, Liberty, Ohio

LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas A. Bako, 65, formerly of Niles, died Saturday, December 27, 2019, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital Youngstown.

He was born March 20, 1954, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Edward and Esther DeMeglio Bako.

Nick was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School, Class of 1972.

He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Niles and enjoyed fishing and watching sports.

He worked at McDonald Steel as a labor foreman.

Nick is survived by a sister, Susan (Ed) Lawrence of Cortland, Ohio; six nieces and 16 great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Karen Bako.

Funeral services will be 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m., until the time of service.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the Bako family.