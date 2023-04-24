GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Wick, a long-time resident of the Mahoning Valley, died on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the age of 103.

Nancy was born on October 23, 1919 in Youngstown, Ohio. She was the daughter of Milton Powers Wick and Olive Thompson Wick. Milton Powers Wick was a Superintendent for Carnegie Steel and the Wick family roots spread wide across the history of Youngstown.

Nancy was preceded in death by her father in 1963 and mother in 1968. Her good friend and cousin, Attorney R. Clare Westenfield, died in 1991. Her close friend and cousin, Mary Wick, died in 2022.

She will be missed by her cousins, Marilyn Houston and Margaret Wick-Stewart and friends Doug and Billie Neuman.

Nancy wished to thank the staff at Shepherd of the Valley in Niles and Liberty, for their good care and kindnesses over the decades that she resided there.

Nancy attended private schools in the area including Yale School and Miss Montgomery’s school.

She worked for the McKelvey Department Store in downtown Youngstown from 1939 until it closed in 1982. She was a “Carol Kent” personal shopper when deliveries were made by horse cart. She also served as a receptionist and secretary for the personnel department of McKelveys.

Nancy was a longtime member of First Christian Church of Niles and the Niles Historical Society. She was also a supporter of the American Red Cross, Niles Community Services, Shepherd’s Foundation and the McKinley Memorial Library.

Services will be private.

Nancy will be buried next to her parents at Oak Hill Cemetery in Youngstown.

