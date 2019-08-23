Nancy L. Consigli, Girard, Ohio – Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy L. Consiglio, 75, of Girard, passed away at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at her residence.

She was born December 29, 1943, in Warren, the daughter of Earl and Ida Bianco Ryder.

Nancy was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School and earned an Associate Degree from Kent State University.

She was a Licensed Insurance Agent, working for various companies in the area.

Nancy cherished the time and memories that she shared with her family and friends.

Nancy is survived by three sons, Michael (Betty) Tedesco of Niles, Anthony Tedesco of Girard and Todd (Chrissy) Tedesco of Niles; a daughter, Michelle Tedesco of Warren; a grandson, Connor Weirick and a sister-in-law, Donna Ryder of Lancaster, California.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph P. Consiglio, whom she married December 27, 1997 and passed January 18, 2015 and a brother, Samuel Ryder.

As per Nancy’s wishes, a private service will be held for family and close friends.

Material contributions may be made to the Linda Blair World Heart Foundation Dog Rescue at www.lindablairworldheart.org.

Arrangements by the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, OH 44446. Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the Tedesco family.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 26 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.