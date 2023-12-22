BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Monica L. Bialik, 60, of Boardman, passed away Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital Downtown.

She was born November 27, 1963, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of John L. Bialik and Ellen (McLaughlin) Bialik.

Monica was of the Roman Catholic faith and was a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

Monica enjoyed making people smile and laugh. She also enjoyed summers at the lake, bocce, bowling and spending time with her family. Later in life she became a homebody and enjoyed YouTube, movies and spending time with her grandchildren, whom she dearly loved.

Monica is survived by her two daughters, Alicia (John) Broll-Stewart of Youngstown and Camille (David Diana) Broll of Boardman; a brother, John (Monica) Bialik, Jr. of Boardman, two sisters, Marlene (Edward Cooper) Bialik of Virginia and Christine (Shawn) Stevens of Washington; and her seven grandchildren, Gregory Forrest Jr., Zachory Broll, Nikcolette Stewart, John Paul Stewart, Noellea Stewart, Alayna Stewart and Tobias Stewart; a nephew, John J. Bialik, Jr.; and niece Emily Stevens.

She was preceded in death by parents, fiancé Edward Elsbury, sister Maureen Bialik and her mom, Joyce A. Bialik.

As per Monica’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

