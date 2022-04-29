NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Millard W. Martin, 91, of Niles, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Sharon Regional Medical Center emergency room.

He was born June 18, 1930, in Houtzdale, Pennsylvania, the son of George and Mabel Reams Martin.

Millard was a long-time member of the Methodist Church in Mineral Ridge.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a member of the VFW Post 4192 in Mineral Ridge.

He was a foreman for U.S. Steel for 40 years and had his own construction and remodeling business.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, woodworking and carpentry.

Millard is survived by his daughter, Patricia (Patty) Mowery of Wichita Falls, Texas; four grandchildren, Tammy (Terry) Sirb of New River, Arizona, Sherry (Rod) Gard of Desert Hills, Arizona, Marla (Robert) Frye of Wichita Falls, Texas and Jodi (Lance) Howard of Sanger, Texas; daughter-in-law, Carol A. Martin of Howland, Ohio; eight great-grandchildren, Kylie, Caitlin, Peyton, Hudson, Laney, Lyla, Presley, Brody; his “girls”, Leslie Masciangelo and Becky Kavalesky; two brothers and a sister in Pennsylvania and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian l. Luzier Martin, whom he married, October 1, 1949 and passed, April 21, 2007; a son, Richard Martin and his son-in-law, Paul Mowery.

Funeral services will be Monday, May 2, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. till time of service.

Interment will be in Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Animal Welfare League in Millard’s name.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Martin family.

