Mildred A. DeChristofaro, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred A. DeChristofaro, 91, formerly of Niles, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Birchaven Village in Findley, Ohio.

She was born April 14, 1930 in Smock, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Anton and Mary Sim Pindrock.

Millie was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Niles and her strong Christian faith was ever present in her life. She was actively involved with Mt. Carmel Altar and Rosary Society and the Women’s Guild. She volunteered and cooked for many of the church festivals, worked as a cook at the Harvest House Cafeteria and later babysat for a number of families in the area.

Millie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Millie is survived by three daughters, Judy (Brett) Haughawout of Bloomdale, Mary Ann (Dan) Nowacki of Toledo and Lou Ann (Ed) Barrett of Cleveland; a brother, Michael Pindrock; three sisters, Josie Cofer, Helen Cofer and Cathy Stanik and five grandchildren, Matthew Nowacki, Bradley Nowacki, Elizabeth Arbuckle, Nathan Kiger and Danielle Lapierre.

She was preceded in death by her son, Dan “DJ” DeChristofaro, who passed away February 12, 2015 and five brothers and one sister.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, 330-652-2422.

Memorial contributions may be made to Birchaven Village in Findlay, Ohio.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery.

Visit hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to Millie’s family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 24 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.