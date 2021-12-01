Michael “Pokie” Clark, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Pokie” Clark, 56, of Niles, passed into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 30 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

He was born July 12, 1965, in Warren, Ohio, the son of James V. and Janis Ashburn Clark.

Pokie was a graduated of Niles Mc Kinley High School, Class of 1983 and worked at Greenwood dealership for many years as a detailer.

Pokie was loved by so many. He could be found at the VFW 2074 or the Gasoline Alley and was a member of Amvets 101. He was an avid Cleveland Browns, Indians and Ohio State Buckeye Fan. The true loves of his life were Budweiser, Dale Earnhart, Sr. and his kitty cat, Gunner, whom he adored. He enjoyed his time at the Holiday Camplands and some of his favorite pastimes included fishing and going to Waddell Park to watch baseball games. He was a caring and loving friend, brother, son and uncle and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

Pokie will be greatly missed by his brother, James “Dean” Clark and his significant other, Denise Stark, of Niles; his nephew, Zeb (Belkis) Clark; his niece, Courtnie Clark and great-niece, Brinnley Clark and more amazing friends that could ever be mentioned that were more of an extended family to him.

He was preceded in death by his father, James V. Clark, who passed on January 22, 2011 and his mother, Janis D. Clark, who passed on July 1, 2021.

The family would like to extend their thanks for all of the great people in Pokie’s life that “looked out” for him in his time he was not well during his battle with cancer.

As per Pokie’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

A celebration of Pokie’s life will be held at the VFW 2074, 140 Higgins Avenue SE, Niles, OH 44446, on Saturday, December 4 at 1:00 p.m.

Arrangements where entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles, Ohio 330-652-2422. Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Clark family.

