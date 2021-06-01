Michael Marinko, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Marinko, Sr., 93, of Warren, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021 at his residence.

He was born June 20, 1927, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of John and Mary Marinchin Marinko.

Michael was a member of Holy Trinity in Hermitage, Pennsylvania and was a member of the Masons.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was an elementary school teacher in the Howland School System for thirty years.

Michael is survived by his wife, Barbara Jean Tipper Marinko, whom he married on June 6, 1958; a son, Michael Marinko, Jr. of Warren; two daughters, Debra Mayer of Vero Beach, Florida and Holly Blanton of Canton, Ohio; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, David E. Marinko.

As per Michael’s wishes, there are no calling hours.

