NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael J. Glozer, 78, of Niles, passed away at 12:55 a.m., Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Continuing Healthcare of Niles.

He was born November 4, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of John E. and Mary Kubina Glozer.

Michael was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from General Motors Lordstown as a supervisor in 1999 after 30 years of service.

He enjoyed golf, hunting and spending time with his family.

Michael is survived by his wife, Margot Hill Glozer, whom he married on March 9, 1968; a son, Michael Jeff Glozer and his wife, Ashley, of Leesburg, Virginia; a daughter, Melissa Fagnano of Niles, Ohio; a sister, Marianne and husband, Harry Guy, of Houston, Texas and six grandchildren, Jaden Glozer, Dillon Glozer, Hadley Glozer, Michael Fagnano, Christina Fagnano and Ana Fagnano.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Raymond Glozer, Thomas Glozer and John Glozer.

As per Michael’s wishes, a private Rite of Christian Burial Service for family will be held at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio 330-652-2422.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Michael’s name to Buckeye Hospice and Palliative Care, 810 Boardman-Canfield Road, Boardman, OH 44512.

