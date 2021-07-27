Michael A. Hall, Norwalk, Ohio

NORWALK, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael A. Hall, age 25 of Norwalk, passed away at home on Saturday, July 24, 2021 peacefully and surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born June 10, 1996 in Oberlin and was a 2018 graduate of Norwalk High School.

He enjoyed music and spending time with his family. He touched many hearts throughout his life. Michael was very lovable but could also be ornery just as well. He brought so much love to his family. He was a great blessing from God.

He is survived by his parents, Don Hall and Deborah Hamrick; his brothers, Brandon Hall and Joshua Baldwin; his aunts and uncles, Lisa (Robert) Rice, June Loman, Andrew (Carol) Whited and Russell (Nenita) Hamrick and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Michael R. Hall; his grandmothers, Bertha June Hamrick and Bessie Irene Owens and his cousin, T.J. Carr.

Arrangements handled by Holloway-Williams Funeral Home.

