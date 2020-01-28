Melissa R. Flanigan, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa R. Flanigan, 44, of Niles, died Monday, January 20, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital Youngstown, after a brief illness.

She was born November 4, 1975, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of John E. and Sherrie Jones Flanigan.

Melissa was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

She attended the Pleasant Valley Christian Church.

She worked as a nurse’s aide at nursing homes.

She is survived by two sons, Brandon Flanigan of Warren and Cameron Stevens of Orwell, Ohio; a daughter, Taylor Flanigan of Warren; her father, John E. Flanigan of Niles; two brothers, John (Sherry) Flanigan of Palm Coast, Florida and Brian (Valerie) Flanigan of McDonald, Ohio and two grandchildren, Serenity and Raiden.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sherrie Everett.

At her request there are no funeral services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Aveue, Niles, OH 44446.

