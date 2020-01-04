Maxine Mullins, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maxine Mullins, 83, of Niles, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Regency Trumbull Memorial Hospital Warren, with her loving family by her side.

She was born June 6, 1936, in Ashland, Kentucky, the daughter of Charles and Clara Yeats Whitt.

Maxine was a member of the Evening Light Apostolic Church, of Niles. She enjoyed reading her Bible, was a avid thrift store shopper and loved her Old Country Gospel music station on google.

She was a compassionate caregiver to others and enjoyed the time she spent with her family and friends.

Maxine is survived by a son, David (Lenore) Mullins of Austintown; three daughters, Debbie (Theresa) Mullins of Niles, Donna (Kevin) Marino of Warren, Tracy (Ken) McMillian of Cortland; a sister, Oma Whitt of Niles; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Ray Mulins, whom she married July 3, 1952 and who died, January 29, 1994; a son, Charles Mullins; one brother, Elmer Whitt and four sisters, Barbara Kellar, Ethel Whitt, Mimmie Ruth Whitt and Freida Whitt.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio.

Family and friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Pastor Darnell Cline will officiate.

Burial will be at Niles City Cemetery.

The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made in Maxine’s name to the Evening Light Apostolic Church, of Niles.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the Mullins family.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 6, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.