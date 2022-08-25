NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maurice S. “Moo-Moo” Guarino, 84, of Niles, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Center Youngstown.

He was born December 5, 1937, in Warren, Ohio, the son of John S. and Josephine Villio Guarino.

Maurice, known to his family and friends as “Moo-Moo”, was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Niles and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business from Youngstown State University.

He was owner, operator of the East Land Athletic Club for 50 years and enjoyed bocce, talking politics and especially being with his family and grandchildren. He served the City of Niles as a Councilman-At-Large and as Safety Director.

Maurice is survived by his daughter, Vickie (Jack) Myers of Niles; six grandchildren, Dan (Lindsey) Myers, Stacia (Aidan) Mueller, Sonya Gore, Jack Myers, Jr., Aaron Myers and Kagen Myers; six great-grandchildren, Ayla, Aden, Payton, Jack III, Santino and Lorenz and a great-great-grandchild, Evelyn.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jerrie Ashburn Guarino, whom he married January 29, 1963 and passed, March 11, 2016.

A private family service was held.

Burial is in Niles City Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio 330-652-2422. Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Guarino family.

