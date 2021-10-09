Maureen S. Rindfuss, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maureen S. Rindfuss, 78, of Niles, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born July 14, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Ralph and Helen Gildea Pallante.

Maureen was a member of St. Stephen Church in Niles and was a dedicated teacher for 20 years at Our Lady of Mount Carmel School in Niles and for ten years for the Niles City School system.

She enjoyed playing cards, shopping and spending time with her grandchildren.

Maureen is survived by her husband, Richard M. Rindfuss Jr., whom she married on July 3, 1965; three sons, Dr. Richard T. Rindfuss of New York City (Vincent Salerno), Brian A. (Jennifer) Rindfuss of Carmel, Indiana and Todd A. (Gayle) Rindfuss of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; daughter, Tara T. (Michael) Hancock of Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania; brother, Thomas (Jan) Pallante of Girard, Ohio; sister, Kathy (David) Yingling of Niles, Ohio and eight grandchildren, Nadia, Olivia, Aidan, Ethan, Eli, Tanner, Caleb and Ella.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Scott Rindfuss and a sister, Nancy Yakamovich.

A Mass of Christian burial will be Friday, October 15, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen Church in Niles.

A luncheon for all to attend at 422 Café in Warren at 12 p.m.

Arrangements were handled by the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, OH 44446, 330-652-2422

The family request that memorial donations be made in Maureen’s name to St. Judes or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Rindfuss family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 10 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.