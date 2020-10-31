Mary L. Borawiec, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lu Borawiec of Cortland, Ohio, went to her Eternal Home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 with her children by her side.

Mary Lu Borawiec was “the ultimate.” As a young lady, she was the ultimate competitor and was drafted to play women’s professional baseball in Texas. Loyal to her family, and afraid of leaving home Mary Lu stayed in Warren and represented the Whetstone/Chicase family with pride.

She was born to the late James A. Whetstone and Marguerite Chicase-Whetstone and had five brothers and one sister.

Mary is survived by three brothers, Williams H. (Mary) Whetstone of Warren, Dennis (Patty) Whetstone of Bristolville and Robert (Kathy) Whetstone. The following siblings preceded her in death, James A. (Mary Ellern) Whetstone, Jr., Fr. Richard Whetsone and dear sister, Lucy Valot.

At a young age she met the lover of her life and married the late Michael J. Borawiec in 1954. She proved to be the ultimate wife for more than 50 years. A protective mom, Mary Lu always found the right balance of providing guidance while promoting discovery. Mary had six children she adored and raised them to love one another and stay together no matter what.

Michael J. (Debbie) Borawiec of Newton Falls, Sherri (Tim) Eakin of Cortland, Brenaa (Bill) Scott of Cortland, Sean (Tami) Borawiec of Hubbard, Brian (Jen) Borawiec of Cortland and Michelle L. Borawiec also proceeded her in death.

Her grandparenting skills were even better. “Nana,” as her grandchildren affectionately called her, never missed an event that the kids were involved in. Somehow, she always found a way to support her grandchildren regardless of where the event was, or how insignificant it may have seemed. In addition to her presence, her reward for their performance was always a huge hug ad a few dollars.

Mary had 12 grandchildren, Stephanie (Terry) Battison, Lisa Hall, Brandi (Paul) O’Connor, Tim (Megan) Eakin, Jr., Britini Rupert, Michele (Andrew) Hampton, Gabrielle Borawiec, Mason, Gavin and Brant Borawiec, Brian, Jr. and Justin Borawiec and eight great-grandchildren, Ty and Alyssa Battison, Michael and Kendra Hall, Hunter and Finley O’Connor and Cade and Cruz Rupert.

Those who knew her all loved and appreciated the positive energy she attacked life with. Even as Mary Lu battled Alzheimer’s. she always found a way of communicating through her eyes. Her expressions would pull you in and ensure you that she was okay, and more importantly, still the matriarch of the family.

The Borawiec family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for the amazing care provided by the Ohio Living-Lake Vista staff in Cortland. Their compassion and attention to detail while caring for Mary Lu was amazing. This extended family loved her like she was theirs and she was.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s name to Ohio Living Hospice, 1001 Kingsmill Parkway, Columbus, OH 43229 or God Cares Ministry, 515 Moore Road, Avon Lake, OH 44012.

Due to the current health situation, A celebration of Mary’s life will be announced in 2021.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Holloway Williams Funeral Home, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 1, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: