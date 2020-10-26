Mary Jane Williams, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane Williams, 78, of Niles, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic, following a short illness.

She was born January 7, 1942, in Girard, Ohio, the daughter of George and Mary Faro Jorza.

Mary Jane was a member of the Believers Christian Church of Warren.

She was a phlebotomist for eight years.

She enjoyed cooking and the time that she spent with her family.

Mary Jane is survived by her husband, Joseph E. Williams, whom she married on May 19, 1961; two daughters, Tina (Randy) Pappas of Florida and Darlene Sudol of Howland; two grandsons, T J (Natalie) Sudol and Shawn Sudol; two great-grandchildren, Lauren and Kendra; a brother, Chuck Jorza of Niles and two sisters, Stella DiCintio of Niles and Florence Colantone of Boardman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Danny and George and a sister, Helen.

As per Mary Jane’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements were handled by the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles. Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to Mary Jane’s family.

