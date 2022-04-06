NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane Pastva, 74, of Niles, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following a short illness.

She was born June 10, 1947, in Niles, Ohio, the daughter of James A. and Ada Adkins Foster.

Mary Jane was of the Baptist faith and was a dedicated housewife and homemaker.

Mary Jane is survived by her son, Andrew (Patsy) Pastva of Bazetta, Ohio; two daughters, Renee (Bill) Miller, Jr. of Cortland, Ohio and Brenda (Charles) Wright of Niles; four brothers, Sam, Jeff, Randy and Mark; three sisters, Sue, Sherry and Debbie; five grandchildren, Charles Wright, Aaron Miller, Bill Miller III, Abby Wright and Elly Wright; two great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Luna Wright and several nieces and nephews that she loved.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Daniel, Raymond and Jimmy and a sister, Charlotte.

As per Mary Jane’s wishes, there are no services.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial park.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. 330-652-2422. Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to Mary Jane’s family.

