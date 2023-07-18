NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary J. Zorn, 97, of Niles, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the Shepherd of the Valley Liberty.

She was born February 26, 1926, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Michael and Mary Stitick Javornicky.

Mary was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Niles.

She worked at General Electric in Niles as an inspector.

She enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking and traveling the world with her late husband, Harold. She was a member of a The American Sewing Guild of Trumbull County and The American Slovak Cultural Association of Mahoning Valley.

Mary is survived by her son, Robert (Beth) Zorn of Houston, Texas; her two daughters, Nancy (Richard) Chisholm of Palm Coast, Floriuda and Sherri (Jay) Farris of Scottsdale, Arizona; a grandson, Lorin (Lauren) Foster; a granddaughter, Cara (David) Bowman and five great-grandchildren, Emma Foster, Jaden Foster, Luke Bowman, Kyle (Anne Thomas) Bowman and Lily Bowman.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold R. Zorn, whom she married May 1, 1948 and passed, September 9, 2005 and two brothers, Mike Javornicky and Jerry Javornicky.

Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m., Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles. 330-652-2422. Family and friends may call from 10:30 a.m. till the time of service.

The burial will be in Niles city Cemetery.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Zorn family.

