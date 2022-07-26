HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – -Mary C. Dalson, 82, of Howland, Ohio, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022.

She was born August 21, 1939, in Niles, Ohio, the daughter of Wilbur and Flora Cox Tackett.

Mary was a graduated of Niles McKinley High School and was a devoted and loving homemaker. She enjoyed traveling, loved all animals and spending time with her family.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Pamela (James) Profato of Niles, Ohio; a son, Rick W. Dalson of Brookfield, Ohio; a step-sister, Betty Kemp and two nieces, Gaye (Mike) Lawson and Bonny (Brian) Gilmore.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dalson, whom she married November 12, 1960, and passed, March 23, 2002, her parents and her stepmother, Melissa Tackett.

Funeral services will be held at noon, Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles, Ohio. 330-652-2422

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. till time of service.

Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

Mary’s family would like to thank Kelly Miller for her special and loving care she gave to their mother.

The family request that in lieu of flowers, any memorial donations be made to Angels for Animals in Mary’s name.

