NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTribtues) – Marvin J. Frame, 80, of Niles, passed away Thursday, October 12, 2023, at Continuing Health Care in Niles.

He was born October 22, 1942, in Frametown, West Virginia, the son of Bland and Genevieve Davis Frame.

Marvin worked at GM Lordstown Fab plant for 30 years and was a Captain in the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He was a lifetime member of the Western Reserve Fish & Game Club.

Marvin is survived by his daughter, Grindl Frame of Niles; sons, Marvin J. Frame, Jr., and Bryan Frame, both of Niles; his sister and brother, Grace and Jim Williams; three grandchildren, Nicole, Brenda, Kiersten and a great-grandson, Kelton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bland and Genevieve Frame, his wife, Linda Ashworth Frame, whom he married October 18, 1988, and passed, March 15, 2019.

As per Marvin’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Frame family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 15 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.