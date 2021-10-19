Marjorie C. (Fisher) Brady, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie C. (Fisher) Brady, 52, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021, at her residence.

She was born August 21, 1969 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Donald E. and Constance V. Russell Fisher.

Margie as she was known to her family and friends was a graduate of Liberty high School, Class of 1987.

She enjoyed riding motorcycles, going to the beach, spending time with her nieces and nephews and the companionship of her dog, Reggie.

Margie is survived by her two sons, Kegan L. Brady of Niles, Carter R. Brady of Girard; three brothers, Philip S. Fisher of Girard, Donald E. (Kim) Fisher of Girard, Anthony (Sylvia) DeVito of Cornersburg; two sisters, Patricia (Roger) Schilling of Conneaut, Amanda (Pat) Fisher of Vienna and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Joyce.

Funeral services will be Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles. 330-652-2422.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service.

