NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margot Jane Glozer, 82, of Niles, passed away Friday, September 15, 2023, at Cortland Health Care.

She was born November 21, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Robert Paul and Margaret Truby Irwin Hill.

Margot worked in the office for the Trumbull County Office of Elderly Affairs, retiring after 20 years of service.

She enjoyed crocheting and the time that she spent with her family and six grandchildren was very dear to her.

Margot is survived by her son, Jeff Glozer of Leesburg, Virginia; her daughter, Melissa Fagnano of Niles and six grandchildren, Jaden Glozer, Dillon Glozer, Hadley Glozer, Michael Fagnano, Christina Fagnano and Ana Fagnano.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael J. Glozer, whom she married, March 9, 1968 and passed December 15, 2020 and a brother, Hugh Hill.

As per Margot’s wishes, a private Rite of Christian Burial Service for family will be held at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. 330-652-2422

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Glozer family.

