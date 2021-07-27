Mandy L. Long, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mandy L. Long, 43, of Masury, Ohio, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, at her mother’s home.

She was born April 21, 1978, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Edward C. Long I and Cynthia K. Gossett Jones.

Mandy is survived by her parents, Edward C. (Sherry) Long I of Columbus, Ohio and Cynthia K. (Bruce) Jones of Masury, Ohio; a son, Bruce Allen Long of Redway, California; two daughters, Christine Marie Long of Bedford, Ohio and Aysha Lynae Gibson of Masury, Ohio; two brothers, Edward C. Long II and Jonathan A. (Paige) Long; three sisters, Melissa (Paul) Holisky, Courtney (Chris) Gagner and Trish Jones and two grandchildren, Kaylynn Marie Downs and Tristan Taylor Fillous.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Ciara Kay Long; a sister, Angel Whitt and a brother, Bruce L. Jones.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. Family and friends may call from 5:00 p.m. till time of service.

Burial will be in Niles City Cemetery.

The family request that in lieu of flowers, material donations be made to Akron Children’s Hospital.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Long family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.