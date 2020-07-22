Mabel C. Rakich, McDonald, Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mabel C. Rakich, 83, of McDonald, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 20,2020, at her daughter’s residence.

She was born September 3, 1936, in New Cumberland, West Virginia, the daughter of Jordan and Flora Lambert Parker.

Mabel was a homemaker and was a member of the Fullness Gospel Church of Niles.

She enjoyed the time that she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Mabel is survived by two sons, Stephen (Nancy) Rakich of Niles and Randall (Missy) Rakich of Masury; four daughters, Kathy (Glenn) Stiles of Warren, Debra (David) Moore of Girard, Miss Christine Rakich of McDonald and Miss Joy Rakich of McDonald; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Rakich, who she married May 7, 1955 and passed May 27, 1998; a son, Douglas Rakich; a grandson, Dustin Rakich and 12 brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m., Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. Family and friends may call from 2:00 p.m. till time of service.

Due to current public health situation, facial coverings and social distancing are required when entering funeral home.

Interment will be in Niles City cemetery.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Rakich family.

