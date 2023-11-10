NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynne J. Judy, 83, of Niles, passed away Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 1:52 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Hospital Downtown.

She was born March 11, 1940, the daughter of Homer and LaVerne Smith.

Lynne was a graduate of Somerset High school, Class of 1958.

She moved to Niles in 1960. She was a member the First Christian Church in Niles. She enjoyed going camping and attending her card club. She was a member of the Niles Eagles and ITAM 39.

Lynne worked at the Old Avalon Inn in Human Resource for many years and then was a legal secretary for Urban Law Firm till her retirement.

Lynne is survived by her son, Eric D. (Wendy) Judy of Johnston, Ohio; three grandchildren, Jessica (Michael) Howe, Ryan (Abbey) Judy, Michelle (Jason) Hilty; her brother, Neil Smith of Somerset Pennsylvania; two sisters, Joan (Rusty) Martz of Somerset Pennsylvania, Coleen (Rocky) Villone of Poland, Ohio; her daughter-in-law, Sue Judy of Fairport Harbor, nine great-grandchildren and her longtime companion, James Minto, of Niles, with whom she made her home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin W. Judy, whom she married on January 23, 1960, and passed January 10, 2007, and her son, Gregory Judy, in 2017.

Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m., Monday, November 13, 2023, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles, Ohio. 330-652-2422.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 p.m. till the time of service.

Interment will be in Niles City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family request that material contributions be made in Judy’s name to Hospice of the Valley. Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to read this obituary and send condolences to the Judy family.

