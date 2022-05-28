LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lester K. Cox, 47, of Liberty, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Mercy health St. Elizabeth Hospital Downtown of natural causes.

He was born December 6, 1974, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of William and Monica Miller Cox.

Lester was of the Baptist faith and worked as a union carpenter for various area construction companies. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle.

Lester is survived by his wife, Lisa Bako Cox, whom he married on June 14, 1997; four daughters, Brittany (John) Hudak of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Laurin (Jarrett) Len of Lordstown, Ohio, Lexie (Jeremy) Cox of Weathersfield, Ohio and Brianna Cox of Warren, Ohio; a brother, Dan Cox; three sisters, Glenna Tomlin, Michelle Cox and Monica Cox; a granddaughter, Kallie Tenney and a niece and nephew, Maleigha Bako and Zian Bako.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Burial will be in Kerr Cemetery.

The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.

