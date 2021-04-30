Larry L. Bear, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry L. Bear, 75, 0f Warren, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

He was born March 6, 1946, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the son of Elwood and Roxie Horsley Bear.

Larry was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and worked at Syro Steel as a welder.

He is survived by his son, Jody L. (Sandra) Bear of Columbus, Ohio; two grandchildren, Olivia (Nathan) Foobear of Columbus, Ohio and Joseph (Alayna) Bear of Columbus, Ohio; two brothers, Harvey Bear and Woody Bear and two sisters, Rita Bear and Shari Stevens.

Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Jennifer L. Cayton Bear, who he married on November 25, 1967 and passed January 24, 2021; his parents and two brothers, Charles Bear and Vernon Bear.

As per Larry’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements where handled by the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio 330-652-2422

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Bear family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 2, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.