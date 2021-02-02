Karla S. Higgins, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karla S. Higgins, 55, of Niles, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021, at University Hospital Portage Medical Center in Ravenna, Ohio, following a short illness.

She was born March 22, 1965, in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of Orville A. and Mary I. Higgins.

Karla was a loving mother, sister, aunt, friend and a person loved by many. She was a very head strong person and a kid at heart. She was very artistic and enjoyed horse shows.

Karla is survived by her daughter, Amanda (William) Luongo of McDonald, Ohio; a brother, Douglas Higgins and friends, Velma Carr and Jennifer Cooper.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Debrah J. Copenhaver.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements where handled by the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio 330-652-2422

