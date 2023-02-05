VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen J. Creech Harrington, 64, of Vienna, Ohio, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, at her son’s residence with her loving family by her side.

She was born June 10, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of John E. and Shirley Temple Sparks Creech.

Karen was a loving and caring homemaker, who loved spending time with her family.

Karen is survived by her husband, David Harrington, whom she married on December 14, 2000, her two sons, Jonathan (Lisa) Creech of Girard and Keith Henderson of Niles; a brother, Shawn Creech of Niles; four sisters, twin, Sharon Creech, Kathy Creech Jones, Crystal Creech and Rhonda Paulik and five grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Mark Creech and John Wayne Creech.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. 330-652-2422.

Family and friends may call from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Burial will be in Kerr Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that material contributions be made to the funeral home to be divided between Karen’s favorite charities.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to Karen’s family.

