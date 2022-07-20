NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen A. Vaughn, 69, of Niles, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Continuing Healthcare of Niles.

She was born June 16, 1953, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Raymond Gordon Vaughn and Catherine Evelyn La Cerva Vaughn.

Karen was a graduate of Ohio University with an Associate Degree in Mental Health Technology.

She trained in Chinese martial arts nationally and internationally under numerous highly skilled and well known masters, Tian Shan Pai Disciple. Karen was the first American woman to compete internationally, and was a pioneer in women’s Kung Fu. She was a martial arts instructor at a number of Universities and Academies.

Later in life Karen focused on the healing arts and obtained degrees from Australasian College of Natural Therapies and from the Sydney College of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Sydney, Australia. She did her internship at the Hangzhou Red Cross Hospital in Hangzhou, China. She held licensure from the National Commission for the Certification of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine and was licensed to practice acupuncture in North Carolina. She was also a registered trainer for the National Acupuncture Detoxification Association (NADA).

Karen had her own private practice of TCM and Classical Acupuncture, “The Acupuncture Alternative, LLC in Wilmington, North Carolina for 25 years.

She volunteered for the American Red Cross Disaster Response Team and the Wounded Warrior Battalion East. She loved “Her Marines” and provided “Pro Bono” acupuncture and traditional Chinese medicine to so many Wounded Warriors at Camp LeJeune that were suffering from physical and spiritual injuries of war.

Karen is survived by her brother, Raymond Vaughn of McDonald, Ohio; two nieces and her lifetime friend, Sandra Frazzini of McDonald, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

As per Karen’s wishes, there are no services.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be sent to Wounded Warriors in her name.

