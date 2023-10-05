WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia Ellen Ward, 63, of Warren, passed away Tuesday, October 2, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital Downtown.

She was born April 25, 1960, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Aubrey and Nancy Hicks Toney.

Julia worked for the Cleveland Municipal School System for 30 years.

She enjoyed crocheting, watching movies, gardening, playing games on her cell phone and loved dogs. She had a heart of gold and touched many lives.

Julia is survived by her son, Ricky Ward of Warren; her daughter, Jessica Burnett of Warren; two brothers, Aubrey Toney, Jr. and Joseph Toney; a sister, Pam Blaha; two grandsons, Braylen and Kayson; a granddaughter, Marley Ward and multiple nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a nephew, Joseph Toney.

As per Julia’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles.

