WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joshua T. Bye, 50 of Warren, Ohio, lost his long battle with addiction on the morning of Saturday, August 5, 2023.

He is survived by his parents, Constance and Thomas Bye of Michigan; brother, Sean Bye of Warren and his three daughters, Tonya Smith of Girard, Melissa Bye of Warren and Jenna Bye of Niles, as well as three grandchildren, Hazel, Oliver and Lylah.

Joshua wore many hats, as he meant very much to those who knew him. His family has some peace knowing his struggle has given way to eternal peace and rest.

The family will hold a public service/calling hours on Saturday, August 12, 2023 from Noon – 1:30 p.m., followed by a family only funeral, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. 330-652-2422

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Bye family.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 11 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.