Joseph A. Constantino, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph A. Constantino, 82, of Niles, departed this world peacefully surrounded by his family at 10:30 p.m., Sunday, January 12, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born January 31, 1937, in Niles, the son of Elmer and Sylvia Liberatore Constantino.

Joseph honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was retired from Trumbull County Engineers after many years of service.

Joseph was a member of St. Stephen Church. He enjoyed casino trips with his wife, his grandchildren, dogs, sporting events and was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The time that he spent with his wife, children and grandchildren was very special and dear to Joseph.

Joseph is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne Roberts Constantino, whom he married October 3, 1964, two sons, Michael (Sheila) Constantino of Hubbard, Ohio, Mark (Racheal McGinnis) Constantino of Los Angeles, California, two daughters, Lisa (Dan) Pupillo of Canton, Ohio, Kristen (Bob) Perry of Norton, Oh., sister, Donna (Scott) Phillips of Warren, Ohio and ten grandchildren, Mia, Ally, Matthew, Emma, Angelo, Bella, Anthony, Mira, Dominic and Ava.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Elmer Constantino.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at 12 Noon, Friday, January 17, 2020, at St. Stephen Church. Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020 and Friday, January 17, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles. 330-652-2422

Joseph will be honored for his military service by the Trumbull County American Legion Honor Guard, Friday, 10:30 a.m., at the Funeral Home.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the Constantino family.