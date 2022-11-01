NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johnny Ray Crockett, 64, of Niles, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at his residence.

He was born September 2, 1958, in Warren, Ohio and was raised by his paternal grandparents, Claude E. and Desi Crockett.

Johnny was a horse trainer for several horse racing stables in West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Lou Thornsberry Crockett; his son, John Dalton Crockett of Virginia; a daughter, Amanda Rae (Nick) Rowe of Virginia; a brother, David Crockett of Virginia and two grandchildren, Olivia Rowe and Owen Rowe.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

As per Johnny’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements where entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles.

