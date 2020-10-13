Johnathan P. Holbrook, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johnathan P. Holbrook, 26, of Cortland, died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his residence.

He was born November 8, 1993, in Warren, Ohio, the son of William T. and Glenda Torreance Holbrook, Jr.

Johnathan is survived by his mother, Glenda Alloway of Cortland; his father, William Holbrook, Jr. of Niles; two sons, John L. Holbrook of Fowler and Brayden Kellerman of Cortland; two daughters, Serenity Holbrook of Fowler and Phoebe Kellerman of Cortland; five sisters, Ciera Howard of Cortland, Brittany Holbrook of Boardman, Rachael Holbrook of Struthers, Crytsal Holbrook of Niles and Heather Holbrook of Niles; his fiancee, Brooke Kellerman of Cortland; Tara McCann, mother of two of his children and his stepmother, Teresa Ward.

There are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements handled by the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio.

