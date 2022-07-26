NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Wayne Creech, 59, of Niles, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, at Hospice House in Poland.

He was born December 13, 1962, in Warren, Ohio, the son of John E. and Shirley T. Sparks Creech.

John was a good hearted man, who helped out any in need. He enjoyed the company of his family and friends, liked working on his trucks, cars, and lawn mowers, fishing and his dog, Hustler.

John is survived by his brother, Shawn Creech of Niles; sisters, Kathy Jones of Clearwater, Florida, Karen (Dave) Harrington of Vienna, Sharon Creech of Niles, Rhonda Paulik of Niles, Crystal Creech of Niles and numerous nieces and nephews who loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Mark Creech.

Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. till time of service.

Burial will be in Kerr Cemetery.

The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Hubbard Church of the Nazarene.

The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Hubbard Church of the Nazarene.

