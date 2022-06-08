YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Bianco, 65, formerly of Niles, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital Downtown.

He was born March 11, 1957, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of John and Rosemary Pastore Bianco.

John was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Niles.

He was an assembler at Fairhaven Workshop for many years.

He enjoyed playing cards and watching movies.

John is survived by his brother, Anthony Bianco, his Aunt, Elizabeth Pastore Jones, two cousins, Diane Pantelis and her partner, Ray Hrina, Carol Pastore (Michael) Watkins and his close friend, Cheryl Mauerman.

He was preceded n death by his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 10, 2022, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Niles. Calling hours will be from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Holloway-Williams Funeral home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles. 330-652-2422

Burial will be in Niles City Cemetery.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Bianco family.