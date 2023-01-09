NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Durig, 94, of Niles, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren.

He was born June 14, 1928, in New Martinsville, West Virginia, the son of Sherman and Bertha Bohrer Durig.

John was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked for U.S. Steel, McDonald Works, retiring as a metallurgist, after 35 years of service.

John was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, hunting and camping. He also enjoyed metal detecting and collecting artifacts.

John is survived by his daughter, Sandra Durig of Niles.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy M. Shelly Durig, whom he married December 25, 1949 and passed March 26, 2015.

As per John’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Niles, Ohio.

