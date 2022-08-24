NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Bloomis, 65, of Niles, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, of natural causes.

He was born November 14, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, the son of William and Anna Tirlea Bloomis.

John was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School, Class of 1974.

He worked in the construction field.

He enjoyed repairing jewelry.

John is survived by two brothers, Jim Bloomis of Niles and Richard (Mary) Bloomis of Canon City, Colorado; two sisters, Mary Jane (John) Cullivan of Niles and Sally (Art) Mendez of Howland, Ohio and several loving nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, William Bloomis and Timothy Bloomis.

Family and friends may call Friday, August 26, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles. 330-652-2422

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Bloomis family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 25 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.