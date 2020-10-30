Joan V. Hughes, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan V. Hughes, 90, of Niles, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Mercy Health Humility House in Austintown.

She was born May 21, 1930, in Kulpmont, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Joseph and Veronica Arasin.

Joan attended Queen of the Holy Rosary Church in Vienna.

She was a loving housewife and mother. She enjoyed cooking, needlepoint, ceramics, crocheting and walking her dog. Gigi loved her great-grandchildren.

Joan is survived by three sons, Frank Hughes of Cranberry, Pennsylvania, Ed Hughes of Poland, Ohio and James Hughes of Hubbard, Ohio; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis D. Hughes, whom she married May 29, 1948 and passed July 28, 2009 and a son, Jude Hughes.

As per Joan’s wishes, a private family service will be held.

Arrangements were handled by the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles, Ohio.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the Hughes family.

More stories from WKBN.com: