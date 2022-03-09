NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan E. Greenwood, 80, of Niles, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at her residence with her loving family by her side.

She was born November 11, 1941, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Bessie Coates Vaccaro.

Joan was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Niles. A loving mother and housewife, Joan enjoyed camping, bingo and playing the lottery.

Joan is survived by two sons, Joseph (Erin) Greenwood of Niles and Donald (Brandi) Greenwood of Vienna; her daughter, Brenda Morgan of Niles; two step-sons, Jeff Greenwood of Calfornia and Dennis Greenwood of Vienna; a step-daughter, Tina (Tim) Porter of Niles; a sister, Judie Albanese; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

She is reunited with her husband Donald Greenwood, passing on the same day March 1, 22 years ago, whom she married on October 3, 1963; two brothers and a sister.

As per Joan’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements where handled by the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Niles, Ohio. 330-652-2422

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Greenwood family.