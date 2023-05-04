NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jesse E. Kegley, 44, of Niles, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born November 2, 1978, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Jeffrey E. Kegley and Hazel Jane Sims.

Jesse worked delivering at Robbins Pizza for many years and most recently at Niki’z Pub cooking.

He was a member of the Bella Napoli Club, (The Hole-In-Wall) and the VFW Post 2074.

Jesse was a life long die hard football fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He also enjoyed shooting billiards, music and taking long rides with his brother.

Jesse is survived by his two daughters, Italia Guerini and Milanna (Sunshine) Kegley, both of Niles; his mother, Hazel Kegley; a brother, Tony Centrella; his aunt, Sandra Dupirack and numerous cousins and many friends that he considered his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jeffrey Kegley and two brothers, Jason Boggs and John Shelley.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, May 7, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. 330-652-2422

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the family.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to Jesse’s family.

