NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeri Lee Williams, 75, of Niles, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, November 6, 2023, at her residence.

She was born August 26, 1948, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Jack E. and Ruth Richards Williams.

Jeri was a faithful member of the First Christian Church in Niles and worked at the McKinley Library for twenty plus years.

Jeri is survived by her niece, Mary K. Menichelli of Niles, her great-niece, Taylor Kendall, her great-nephew, Joseph Kendall and her great-great nephew, Luka Kendall.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Jill Menichelli.

As per Jeri’s wishes, there are no services.

Interment will be in Niles City Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles, Ohio. Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Williams family.

