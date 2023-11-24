NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeremy D. Green, 43, of Niles, passed away Monday, November 21, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Emergency Room Downtown.

He was born May 20, 1980, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Jimmy D. and Shelby Glunt.

Jeremy was a skilled machinist. A trade he learned from working many years along side his father.

He was an exceptional father and loved spending time with his daughter. They enjoyed playing video games, hiking in the woods, making campfires and spending time together.

He held degrees from the Bradford Institute in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and from ITT.

Jeremy is survived by his life partner of 15 years, Valerie Dragos of Niles, with whom he shared a daughter, Breana; his parents, Jimmy and Shelby Green of Mineral Ridge; sister, Julie (Michael Baniecki); a brother, Joshua (Heather Filkorn) and two nephews, Michael and Jacob Baniecki.

Family and friends may call from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be at 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 27, 2023, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles, Ohio 330-652-2422.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 26 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.